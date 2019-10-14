S.E.S's Eugene states she's swamped raising two kids + misses newlywed life

S.E.S member Eugene revealed her thoughts on raising two children.



The popular former idol appeared on the October 14th broadcast of JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'.



She stated: "I did a wedding shoot before the actual wedding and one on my honeymoon in Paris. Now that I think of it, I really want to go back to that time."



However, Eugene emphasized that she's happy being a mom, stating: "Right now is good. I'm really happy because of my kids but sometimes, I really want to go back to my newlywed days. It was a bit less when I had one child, but now that I have two, when I'm really busy and everything's hectic, I miss those days."

