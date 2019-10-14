6

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

S.E.S's Eugene states she's swamped raising two kids + misses newlywed life

AKP STAFF

S.E.S member Eugene revealed her thoughts on raising two children. 

The popular former idol appeared on the October 14th broadcast of JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'

She stated: "I did a wedding shoot before the actual wedding and one on my honeymoon in Paris. Now that I think of it, I really want to go back to that time." 

However, Eugene emphasized that she's happy being a mom, stating: "Right now is good. I'm really happy because of my kids but sometimes, I really want to go back to my newlywed days. It was a bit less when I had one child, but now that I have two, when I'm really busy and everything's hectic, I miss those days." 

  1. Eugene
1 1,137 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Aga_C823 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Omg rohui is so big. I honestly miss this family on the ROS so much.

Share
Sulli, Hara
Hara posts tribute to Sulli on Instagram
4 hours ago   23   113,495

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND