Kan Mi Yeon reveals she and fiance Hwang Ba Wool kissed before dating

Kan Mi Yeon revealed how she and her fiance Hwang Ba Wool started dating.



On the October 22nd episode of 'Video Star', Kan Mi Yeon of Baby V.O.X fame referred to her handsome fiance, saying, "I thought I didn't care about looks, but I guess I do." She further revealed she and Hwang Ba Wool first met because of a theater play, and they happened to have run into each other again.



She expressed, "I was lonely at the time," and shared that she and Hwang Ba Wool, who is close to her ideal type, began flirting. After hanging out, Hwang Ba Wool kiss her, and then they started officially dating.



In other news, the couple is getting married on November 9 KST. Congratulations to Kan Mi Yeon and musical actor Hwang Ba Wool once again!

