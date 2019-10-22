SF9's Hwiyoung opens up about possible solo debut with 'GQ Korea'

SF9's Hwiyoung opened up about a possible solo debut with 'GQ Korea' magazine.



At 21 years of age, Hwiyoung is one of the youngest members of SF9, but when asked about his mature, independent image, he responded jokingly, "Is that because I looked old?" He continued, "Everyone has a different point of view. No matter what I say, people will take my words differently depending on their perspective. That's why I just say what I want to say. I don't want to only respond in the way people expect me to."



As for his appearance on the second season of 'High School Rapper', Hwiyoung commented, "Let's forget about that. I'm not the type of person who's good at dissing people or bragging about my ambitions. The stuff I'm comfortable with is how I'm hurt because of something, I was lonely, I felt hatred. I can only write about topics like that, so that's what I'm always writing about. My homework right now is to make other people feel like they can relate to my story."



On a potential solo debut, he said, "Rather than 'someday,' I want to do it as soon as possible, but it's not easy. There are a lot of people in the world, and it only takes a moment for someone like me to be forgotten. This is a generation in which something new comes out every day, so maybe it'll be okay if I release something when I want to. I can be happy if it does well and sad if it doesn't. I'm also uploading self-produced songs to SoundCloud."



Check out Hwiyoung's photos for the November issue of 'GQ Korea' below.