Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jung Hae In to head to New York on the 15th for new variety show

Jung Hae In will be heading to New York.

KBS 2TV revealed, "We will be launching 'Jung Hae In's Walking Report'. He'll be going to New York on the 15th." On the program, he'll be traveling with his friends by walking through New York. The show is a variety show version of KBS 1TV's 'Walking To the World'. It'll be different from a regular travel variety show and will work more like a documentary.

The friends he'll be traveling with are actors Eun Jong Gun and Lim Hyun Soo, who Jung Hae In chose himself to go with him.

Make sure to tune in to the show when it starts!

