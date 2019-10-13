3

Posted by jennywill

VICTON lands their first group endorsement

VICTON has landed their first group endorsement.

DOUBLE.S Holdings revealed, "We've signed a contract for JUSTBITE with the 6 VICTON members. Their image matches well with the brand's bright, fresh image, so we chose them as our models. We considered a lot of things as we considered our new models. VICTON's human warmth and their diligence at everything were very touching. There was no reason for us not to contract with VICTON as they rose to fame with their individual charms and talent. They are a group with global popularity, so we are looking forward to creating a global synergy with them. Please look forward to it."

'JUSTLIFE' is a solid toothpaste that can be chewed. A limited-edition VICTON item will be released in October.

6 victon members?

