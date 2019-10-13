TWICE and Kakao Friends to launch collaboration goods

TWICE and Kakao Friends will be launching their collaboration goods.

The TWICE x Kakao Friends collaboration is the first time that TWICE has had. The collaboration will include 23 different goods with the concept 'Always Together'. The girls have already released 9 pin badges with the brand, and now they'll be releasing a total of 23 different goods. The 'beauty' goods will be by Jihyo, Jungyeon, and Mina, the 'living' goods will be by Tzuyu, Sana, and Dahyun, and the 'travel' goods will be by Momo, Chaeyoung, and Nayeon.

Check out the preview below.