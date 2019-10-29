IOI's comeback reportedly shaky, insider says discussions for reunion have stopped

IOI's comeback is reportedly shaky according to an insider.



The 'Produce 101' project girl group was expected to reunite for a comeback in October, and due to the members' schedules, the comeback was then delayed to December. An insider has now commented on rumors that IOI may not make a comeback at all.



Though IOI was planned to return as 7 members without Jeon So Mi and main vocalist Yoo Yeon Jung, it's recently been reported former PRISTIN member Kyulkyung won't be able to join due to her promotions in China, and Choi Yoo Jung will be taking a hiatus due to health issues. Along with the missing members, Mnet's 'Produce' series have been under scrutiny for vote rigging allegations.



An insider stated, "CJENM is no longer discussing the IOI members' reunion. The comeback song has not been selected, and it's not even in the process of being produced. With Jeon So Mi, Yoo Yeon Jung, Choi Yoo Jung, and Kyulkyung's participation no longer clear, the momentum for the reunion has faded. The police investigation into CJENM is also making it difficult for a reunion."



Stay tuned for updates.