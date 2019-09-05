Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

IOI delay comeback to December in hopes of a full, 11-member reunion

According to an exclusive report on September 6, project group IOI recently confirmed their comeback time frame for this December. 

IOI insiders told media outlets, "IOI's comeback has been confirmed for December. The decision came about after taking into consideration the members' schedules, the completed quality of their comeback songs and other production preparations, etc. A specific date has yet to be set, but it will likely be in early December." 

Previously, the IOI girls were projected to return as a 9-member group this October with members Kim Se Jung, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So Hye, Zhou Jieqiong, Jung Chae Yeon, Kim Do Yeon, Kang Mina, and Lim Na Young. However, according to insiders, IOI's side has persisted in contacting the agencies of Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung even after the above news reports in the hopes of a full, 11-member reunion. One insider remarked, "The possibility of Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung's participation in the reunion has risen more than before." 

Meanwhile, this will mark IOI's reunion approximately 2 years and 11 months since the end of their contract in January, 2017. IOI's reunion promotions will be managed by Wanna One and X1's label, Swing Entertainment

tvxqdom1,044 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Despite the delay is in fact the right thing to do, I guess... Everybody is looking foward to OT11 even if it means waiting 3 more months.🤔

trogdorthe8th4,986 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

YES!!!! This is exactly what they should have tried to do from the beginning. Please know that I completely understand that trying to work around the schedules of 11 individuals, many of whom belong to separate companies, is a daunting task to say the least. But it's doable, especially if you plan well enough in advance and with a group like this they would be sure to rake in a decent amount of revenue. No one knew how popular IOI would get as it was the first group of the Produce series to pull this off. But I think everyone could stand to benefit from this, even people like Somi and Kulkyung who are currently doing solo work. For Somi especially, I hope she can do this so it will perhaps give her a boost of confidence and really remind her of the spark she had before to help with her solo activities on stage. Plus, I couldn't imagine a group without Yoojung's vocals. Bottom line, if someone like Chungha can make it work with her packed schedule, they should try their hardest to do the same with all the members.

