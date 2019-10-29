A Pink's Eunji explains why she left a remote control in the refrigerator

A Pink's Eunji explained why she left a remote control in the refrigerator.



On the October 29th episode of her radio show 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza', rapper Sleepy featured as a guest and discussed his forgetfulness. Eunji shared, "I didn't understand before, but I've found my remote control in the refrigerator before. I found it in the vegetable drawer."

She continued, "I think I put it in there when I was looking for something else," and Sleepy joked, "Imagine how frustrated your remote control was." He then revealed that he once drove off after putting a bag on top of his car, saying, "I saw that the bag was left at my home later. An angelic person found my ID in it and returned it."



In other news, Eunji and Huh Gak are releasing a duet.

