Super Junior's Heechul joins cast of Baek Jong Won's new food variety 'Maknam Square'

Super Junior's Heechul will be joining the cast of SBS's newest food variety series, 'Maknam Square'!

Previously, 'Maknam Square' aired as a pilot special program over the Chuseok holidays, starring food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won, comedian Yang Se Hyung, actress Baek Jin Hee, and musician Jay Park. After its successful pilot run, 'Maknam Square' will now be returning as a regular program on SBS on Mondays evenings, beginning this December.

Heechul will be joining original cast members Baek Jong Won and Yang Se Hyung, as well as another fellow newbie ZE:A's Dongjun, in 'Maknam Square'. In this program, Baek Jong Won and his trusty sous-chefs concoct unique new recipes made out of each region's special produce, visiting popular traffic areas to market the dishes to locals and tourists every week.

Do you want to see Heechul becoming a sous-chef on 'Maknam Square'?