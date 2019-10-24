Former After School member Jung Ah shares her thoughts on motherhood and her son's birth

Former After School member Jung Ah shared her thoughts on motherhood and her son's birth.



Jung Ah and her professional basketball player husband welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, and on October 24, she sat down for an interview. She expressed on her son's birth, "It was an overwhelming moment. I gave birth completely naturally. It was really tiring, but as soon as I saw my child, I was overwhelmed. To be honest, I couldn't believe that my child was born, and I was just confused because he's such a small being."



She continued, "I'm still fascinated, and it feels like my child just came out of nowhere. I think he looks a lot like my husband."

Congratulations to Jung Ah, her husband, and their families once again!