Comedian Shin Bong Sun says she's jealous of Ahn Young Mi and her boyfriend?

Comedian Shin Bong Sun revealed she's jealous of Ahn Young Mi and her boyfriend.



On the October 24th broadcast of 'Cultwo Show', Shin Bong Sun featured as a special DJ, and DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked if she was jealous of her fellow Celeb Five member's relationship. She expressed, "I am jealous. Ahn Young Mi's boyfriend really admires and respects her. I was especially jealous of that."



She continued, "I'll be happy when Ahn Young Mi gets married, but I'm also sad too," reflecting on their friendship. Shin Bong Sun added, "I always want to date. If I could get married like I wanted to, I would already be married."



Ahn Young Mi previously revealed she and her boyfriend began dating after he sent in a message asking for a date to a radio show she guested on.