Former After School member Jung Ah revealed to have given birth to a healthy boy earlier this month

According to reports on October 24, former After School member Jung Ah gave birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this month, back on October 12!

Reports say that both Jung Ah and the baby are recovering in good condition, and that the family is all celebrating excitedly. Meanwhile, Jung Ah married her husband and professional basketball player Jung Chang Young in April of last year, after approximately 2 years of dating. Then, in April of this year, Jung Ah personally delivered the good news via her Instagram that she was pregnant and expecting her first child.

Congratulations to the whole family!