Ladies' Code have released a second MV teaser for their comeback title track, "Set Me Free"!

It's not secret that the ladies of Ladies' Code will be returning with a glamorous, stylish Newtro concept in "Set Me Free", and the members can be seen enjoying the dangerous, but luxurious lifestyle they gave a glimpse of in their first MV teaser.



Meanwhile, Ladies' Code's full comeback with their newest mini album 'Code #3' is et for this October 10 at 6 PM KST. Can't wait!