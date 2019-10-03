Chen names the EXO member who always listens to his struggles + other close musician friends

On October 3, EXO's Chen appeared as a guest on KBS Cool FM 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza' to discuss his solo comeback!

After some brief introductions, DJ Eunji remarked, "You look like you've lost weight." Chen clarified, "I don't normally go on diets. I'm not the type to gain weight easily. But I do think that I lose some weight while preparing for this album."

After listening to all 6 tracks from Chen's 2nd solo mini album 'Dear my Dear', the singer carried on an honest talk time with DJ Eunji and the radio listeners. When asked about a person Chen usually confides in for problem solving, he revealed, "When you have conversations with people, some listen to you and then add on with their own words, while some are content to just listen. Xiumin hyung was always the person listening to me. I always appreciated him being there. Besides the EXO members, I'm also close with Paul Kim, Go Young Bae, Jo Jung Chi, Yang Da Il, and Sam Kim," naming a wide range of musicians!

Finally, Chen shared what gives him strength in his day to day activities, naming the song "Lovers" by Park Hyo Shin. "I've always been a fan. It's a song that picks me up when I'm tired. I listen to it if I want some healing time, and when I have a lot of thoughts in my head after wrapping up a day's schedules. Besides music, the other thing that gives me strength is drinking alcohol alone. I love all types of alcohol, like beer, wine, whiskey, etc," Chen informed fans and listeners.

