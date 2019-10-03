ONF's Hyojin and Wyatt + ATEEZ's Yunho and Wooyoung reenact legendary H.O.T dances on 'Weekly Idol'

On October 3, 1st-generation idol H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk appeared as a guest on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol' in light of his solo comeback!

Alongside Jang Woo Hyuk, rookie idols ONF's Hyojin and Wyatt and ATEEZ's Yunho and Wooyoung joined this week's broadcast as rising idol dancers who look up to the H.O.T legend.

Well-known for their eye-catching performances, both ONF and ATEEZ came prepared for the recording with a reenactment of some of H.O.T's legendary dances! First, ATEEZ's Yunho and Wooyoung gave a powerful performance of H.O.T's "We Are The Future", busting out some difficult cardio moves. Next, ONF's Hyojin and Wyatt gave an energetic rendition of the "hammer dance" from H.O.T's "Candy", making Jang Woo Hyuk smile.

Check out some clips from this week's 'Weekly Idol' with Jang Woo Hyuk, ONF, and ATEEZ, above and below! Meanwhile, Jang Woo Hyuk's newest solo single "WEEKAND" is set for release on October 4 at 12 PM KST.