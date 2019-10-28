ATEEZ's Mingi taking break from promotional activities to fully recover from previously reported injury

ATEEZ's Mingi will be taking a break from the group's promotional schedules.

On October 28 KST, KQ Entertainment took to the official ATEEZ fan cafe to announce that Mingi would not be appearing at any of the domestic or overseas schedules planned for the time being, so that he could continue to rest and receive treatment for his injury.





The decision comes after, earlier this month, the agency reported that Mingi had been suffering from joint pain related to a ligament infection. Due to the nature of the injury, he was advised to limit excess movement.

Stay tuned for more news about Mingi's ATEEZ activities.