9

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ's Mingi taking break from promotional activities to fully recover from previously reported injury

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's Mingi will be taking a break from the group's promotional schedules.

On October 28 KST, KQ Entertainment took to the official ATEEZ fan cafe to announce that Mingi would not be appearing at any of the domestic or overseas schedules planned for the time being, so that he could continue to rest and receive treatment for his injury.


The decision comes after, earlier this month, the agency reported that Mingi had been suffering from joint pain related to a ligament infection. Due to the nature of the injury, he was advised to limit excess movement.

Stay tuned for more news about Mingi's ATEEZ activities.

  1. ATEEZ
3 1,105 Share 82% Upvoted

0

itaih96 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

😔

Share

0

Dumbuya_Isatou417 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Am going to miss him

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
1 hour ago   11   2,828
Woojin
Woojin Trending on Twitter + Fans Thanks Him
5 hours ago   18   11,118
BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
1 hour ago   11   2,828
BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
1 hour ago   11   2,828

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND