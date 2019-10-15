ATEEZ's label provides update on member Mingi's ligament injury

On October 16, ATEEZ's label KQ Entertainment released a statement to update fans on the status of member Mingi, who recently sat out schedules for ATEEZ's comeback promotions.

"Hello. This is KQ Entertainment. We notify you regarding ATEEZ member Mingi's current health condition.



A few days ago, Mingi felt pain in his joints during his schedules and visited the hospital in order to receive a diagnosis.



After an examination, we have confirmed a new infection in the ligament and capillary area - separate from his recent back injury and treatment - and the idol is currently resting at the dorm after receiving proper treatment and procedures.



Due to the medical expert's advice to stay away from excessive movements for a short amount of time, we plan to make decisions regarding future schedules with the thought of our artist's healthy as the highest priority.



As a result, Mingi will be unable to attend today's MBC MUSIC 'Show Champion' schedule, and he will continue to sit out further schedules which require choreography or excessive movements during ATEEZ's 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' promotions, with the remaining 7 members participating.



(We will update Mingi's participation in various schedules via the calendar on ATEEZ's official website.)



We ask for fans' wholehearted understanding, as well as for your cheers so that Mingi can recover as soon as possible. Thank you."

Get well soon, Mingi.