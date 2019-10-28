Dongkiz prepare for release of 1st mini album with teaser countdown schedule

Dongkiz is gearing up for their latest comeback!

On October 28 KST, Dongkiz's agency Dongyo Entertainment dropped the release schedule for the group's first mini album. According to the schedule, they will be releasing an official spoiler image, group and individual concept photos, as well as two music video teasers before the album's release.

Meanwhile, the group's most recent release was surprise digital single "Imaginary You," which was released early last month.

Check out the scheduler below, and stay tuned for Dongkiz's latest comeback when the album is dropped on November 6 KST!