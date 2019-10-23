Ahn Jae Hyun deletes all posts on his Instagram

Ahn Jae Hyun has deleted all posts on his Instagram account.



Fans were surprised to see that the actor had done away with every post on the social media platform. Ahn Jae Hyun suffered a flood of negative comments after news of his divorce from Goo Hye Sun hit headlines, and though he attempted to delete malicious comments, it seems he's decided to delete his posts altogether.

He previously revealed his side of the story concerning the allegations made against him by Goo Hye Sun on Instagram, and he most recently shared his feelings on Sulli's unfortunate passing.



Stay tuned for updates on Ahn Jae Hyun.