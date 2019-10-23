2

0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Ahn Jae Hyun deletes all posts on his Instagram

Ahn Jae Hyun has deleted all posts on his Instagram account.

Fans were surprised to see that the actor had done away with every post on the social media platform. Ahn Jae Hyun suffered a flood of negative comments after news of his divorce from Goo Hye Sun hit headlines, and though he attempted to delete malicious comments, it seems he's decided to delete his posts altogether. 

He previously revealed his side of the story concerning the allegations made against him by Goo Hye Sun on Instagram, and he most recently shared his feelings on Sulli's unfortunate passing

Stay tuned for updates on Ahn Jae Hyun. 

just-another-day745 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

I’m actually glad he finally shut down haters access to his SNS and the hate he was receiving. It was a daily occurrence and they were relentless for months, they even attacked his post on Sulli. The things that were said to him were vile, and cruel. Thankfully he won’t be reading anymore of them there anyway. Fighting AJH!❤️💪❤️

ilovekingjunhui66 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

sometimes you just need a fresh start

i deleted all my social media today. i wish i could delete myself

