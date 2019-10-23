BTS's j-hope & IU top list of idol stars labels regret losing most on 'TMI News'

BTS's j-hope and IU topped the list of idol stars labels regret losing the most on 'TMI News'.



j-hope was well-known as a dancer in his hometown and a trainee at JYP Entertainment before joining Big Hit Entertainment and BTS. According to 'TMI News', j-hope started training at Big Hit Entertainment after the recruiter saw him dancing for 3 hours during his audition. Though he was initially let go, Jungkook and RM did their best to convince their label's CEO to add j-hope to BTS, and he's now a member of the most globally recognized K-pop group of all time.



IU also topped the list as the female idol star labels regret losing out on. Like j-hope, the singer-songwriter auditioned at JYP Entertainment as well as other labels and failed over 20 auditions until she was scouted by Loen Entertainment. After 10 months of training, IU made her debut, and though the initial response was tepid, we all know where she's at now.



Who do you think should be at the top of the 'TMI News' list?

