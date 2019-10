Ahn Jae Hyun made a heartbreaking Instagram post following news of Sulli's passing.

On October 14th, the actor uploaded a post on his Instagram page, stating:





"It can't be real? It's not real right? Internet. The articles are weird right I have no grasp of reality because I eat too much medicine I'm the one who is strange right? I'm off right..."



Ahn Jae Hyun and Sulli are known to be close friends.