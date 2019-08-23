Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn Jae Hyun deletes negative comments on Instagram + further exacerbates netizens

AKP STAFF

Ahn Jae Hyun is deleting negative comments that are flooding his social media pages in the midst of his messy and complicated divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun. 

The actor made an official statement on August 2t refuting and clarifying many claims made about his behavior, stating that he had never done anything to be embarrassed about throughout his marriage. However, the actor continues to receive negative attention after Goo Hye Sun made multiple responses and accusations about his behavior, accusing of him talking with other women while drunk and stating that he wanted a divorce because her nipples weren't sexy. 


Negative attention and comments were steadily growing as Ahn Jae Hyun loses his CF opportunities and TV show appearances, but it seems like the actor is starting to take the matter into his own hands by deleting negative comments in real-time. This further exacerbated netizens who would call him out in the comments, asking:

"Why are you deleting comments".

"You deleted all the comments I wrote this morning, even though they received over a 1000 likes. Deleting in real-time I see?"

"It seems like you're only looking at Instagram. It's only been 10 minutes since I posted. Why are you deleting comments? Does it hit too close to home?"



What do you think of the situation? 

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
32 13,940 Share 60% Upvoted

18

yeahkpop16551 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

The entitlement of people. Are they truly upset that he's not letting them badmouth him on his own instagram? Wow.

Share

1 more reply

11

SoHeeDoll675 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

His page, he can delete whatever he wants.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Ravi
Ravi reveals cover art for 'Nirvana II'
1 hour ago   0   356
BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin set new record on Instagram!
6 hours ago   32   58,041
Jin, j-hope
Jin Is Clowning J-hope On Weverse
8 hours ago   3   19,664

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND