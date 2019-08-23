Ahn Jae Hyun deletes negative comments on Instagram + further exacerbates netizens

Ahn Jae Hyun is deleting negative comments that are flooding his social media pages in the midst of his messy and complicated divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun.

The actor made an official statement on August 2t refuting and clarifying many claims made about his behavior, stating that he had never done anything to be embarrassed about throughout his marriage. However, the actor continues to receive negative attention after Goo Hye Sun made multiple responses and accusations about his behavior, accusing of him talking with other women while drunk and stating that he wanted a divorce because her nipples weren't sexy.



Negative attention and comments were steadily growing as Ahn Jae Hyun loses his CF opportunities and TV show appearances, but it seems like the actor is starting to take the matter into his own hands by deleting negative comments in real-time. This further exacerbated netizens who would call him out in the comments, asking:

"Why are you deleting comments".

"You deleted all the comments I wrote this morning, even though they received over a 1000 likes. Deleting in real-time I see?"

"It seems like you're only looking at Instagram. It's only been 10 minutes since I posted. Why are you deleting comments? Does it hit too close to home?"







