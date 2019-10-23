6

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Seventeen 'Snap Shoot' in choreography practice video

AKP STAFF

Seventeen have released a choreography practice video for "Snap Shoot".

"Snap Shoot" is a track from Seventeen's 3rd album 'An Ode', and the group members are as energetic as ever during their dance practice. R&B track "Fear" is the title song of  'An Ode', and they dropped a visually striking MV for the song last month.

Watch Seventeen's "Snap Shoot" dance practice video above!







  1. Seventeen
  2. SNAP SHOOT
2 570 Share 86% Upvoted

1

whenjunhui544 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

😆😍 so much cute 😆😍

1

jaehaedae_seojeo75 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Seventeen, the scariest versatile artists that can adapt to any kind of genre songs or performance concept and you will still be amazed every time you watched their choreographies because they owned it.

