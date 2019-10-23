Seventeen have released a choreography practice video for "Snap Shoot".
"Snap Shoot" is a track from Seventeen's 3rd album 'An Ode', and the group members are as energetic as ever during their dance practice. R&B track "Fear" is the title song of 'An Ode', and they dropped a visually striking MV for the song last month.
Watch Seventeen's "Snap Shoot" dance practice video above!
Seventeen 'Snap Shoot' in choreography practice video
