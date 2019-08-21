Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

15

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn Jae Hyun's Instagram page filled with negative comments in midst of divorce scandal

AKP STAFF

Ahn Jae Hyun used to be a beloved figure in variety and on dramas for his wholesome and pure image. However, his image has now plummeted as netizens took to his Instagram to leave negative comments in the midst of his messy divorce news. 

The comments include:

"This dude used to be a delivery boy and he's doing this to a legendary ulzzang? F***"

"Jae Hyun... You're a slightly popular and talentless third-tier model that rose to popularity all because of Goo Hye Sun."

"Vomit all the things you earned as Goo Hye Sun's husband before you leave."

"I'm speechless.You acted as if you were some romantic lover but you send text messages like that?"

Many netizens are particularly shocked and betrayed given the drastic difference in image the scandal has revealed, and the actor's friendship with Jung Joon Young has also resurfaced. 

What are your thoughts? 

  1. misc.
61 10,820 Share 52% Upvoted

11

arasseo133 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

Why can't people restrain themselves from sending hate online to someone? Specially when we don't have enough information to deduce who wronged who. And even if we did, what gives us the right to go around spreading hate and cyberbullying people??

Share

4 more replies

5

ad19250 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They're doing what they know the best : HATEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CL
CL stuns at Urban Decay Cosmetics Launch
1 hour ago   2   4,277

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND