Ahn Jae Hyun's Instagram page filled with negative comments in midst of divorce scandal

Ahn Jae Hyun used to be a beloved figure in variety and on dramas for his wholesome and pure image. However, his image has now plummeted as netizens took to his Instagram to leave negative comments in the midst of his messy divorce news.

The comments include:

"This dude used to be a delivery boy and he's doing this to a legendary ulzzang? F***"

"Jae Hyun... You're a slightly popular and talentless third-tier model that rose to popularity all because of Goo Hye Sun."

"Vomit all the things you earned as Goo Hye Sun's husband before you leave."

"I'm speechless.You acted as if you were some romantic lover but you send text messages like that?"



Many netizens are particularly shocked and betrayed given the drastic difference in image the scandal has revealed, and the actor's friendship with Jung Joon Young has also resurfaced.

