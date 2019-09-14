Watch idols compete + Results of '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 2)!

The results of day 2 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!
The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 2 were - Wrestling, Archery Finals, Pitching, 400-Meter Relay, group eSports, Penalty Shootout Quarterfinals, and Horseback Riding.
[Wrestling - Women]
1. Gold - Cosmic Girls
2. Silver - Cherry Bullet
[Archery Finals - Men]
1. Gold - NCT 127 - 93 points
2. Silver - Stray Kids - 90 points
[Pitching]
1. Gold - Cherry Bullet's Jiwon
2. Silver - ITZY's Yeji - Fastball MVP
3. Bronze - Berry Good's Johyun
[eSports - Group]
1. Gold - NCT Dream
[400-Meter Relay - Women]
1. Gold - Cosmic Girls - 1min 13.32secs
2. Silver - IZ*ONE - 1min 15.84secs
3. Bronze - Dream Catcher - 1min 15.90secs
[400-Meter Relay - Boys]
1. Gold - Golden Child - 58.24secs
2. Silver - The Boyz - 58.38secs
3. Bronze - ASTRO - 59.84secs
[Penalty Shootout Quarterfinals]
Semifinals - Golden Child, ASTRO, Pentagon, NCT 127
[Horseback Riding]
Congratulations to all the winners!
