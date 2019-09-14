Watch idols compete + Results of '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 2)!

The results of day 2 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!



The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 2 were - Wrestling, Archery Finals, Pitching, 400-Meter Relay, group eSports, Penalty Shootout Quarterfinals, and Horseback Riding.



Check out the results and footage below.



[Wrestling - Women]

1. Gold - Cosmic Girls

2. Silver - Cherry Bullet









[Archery Finals - Men]

1. Gold - NCT 127 - 93 points

2. Silver - Stray Kids - 90 points









[Pitching]

1. Gold - Cherry Bullet's Jiwon

2. Silver - ITZY's Yeji - Fastball MVP

3. Bronze - Berry Good's Johyun









[eSports - Group]

1. Gold - NCT Dream









[400-Meter Relay - Women]

1. Gold - Cosmic Girls - 1min 13.32secs

2. Silver - IZ*ONE - 1min 15.84secs

3. Bronze - Dream Catcher - 1min 15.90secs









[400-Meter Relay - Boys]

1. Gold - Golden Child - 58.24secs

2. Silver - The Boyz - 58.38secs

3. Bronze - ASTRO - 59.84secs









[Penalty Shootout Quarterfinals]

Semifinals - Golden Child, ASTRO, Pentagon, NCT 127









[Horseback Riding]









Congratulations to all the winners!

