Watch 'MBC KPOP LIVE - Debut Stage Compilation' special Live!

MBCkpop is airing a special debut stage compilation!

Instead of your regular weekly 'Show! Music Core', MBC is airing a live stream for the Chuseok holiday. The debut stage compilation features debut performances by your favorite artists and idol groups from 2005-2017.

Watch the 'MBC KPOP LIVE - Debut Stage Compilation' special above!

