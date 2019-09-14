MBCkpop is airing a special debut stage compilation!
Instead of your regular weekly 'Show! Music Core', MBC is airing a live stream for the Chuseok holiday. The debut stage compilation features debut performances by your favorite artists and idol groups from 2005-2017.
Watch the 'MBC KPOP LIVE - Debut Stage Compilation' special above!
Watch 'MBC KPOP LIVE - Debut Stage Compilation' special Live!
