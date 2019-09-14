Former iKON member B.I to be called in for police questioning next week

Police have confirmed former iKON member B.I will be called in for police questioning next week.



On September 14, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency announced they'll be calling in B.I to investigate marijuana purchase and use allegations. Police will also be looking into whether former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk had any involvement in the outcome of B.I's investigation after police stated they would be conducting their own investigation apart from prosecution.



In August of 2016, an informant stated B.I had attempted to purchase LSD only to later withdrew their testimony claiming Yang Hyun Seuk had threatened and influenced them.



A police source stated, "We cannot share details as the investigation is currently ongoing, but we're setting a schedule with the informant, B.I, and others. After obtaining their testimony, we'll have to make sure what they've stated is factual."



As previously reported, police have decided to reopen the investigation into B.I's 2016 drug allegations.