Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Watch idols compete + Results of '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 1)!

The results of day 1 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!

The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 1 were - 60-Meter Sprint, Wrestling, Archery Preliminaries, 400-Meter Relay Preliminaries, and individual eSports.

Check out the results and footage below!

[60-Meter Sprint - Women]
1. Gold - Holics' Yeonjung - 8.97s
2. Silver - Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum - 9.44s
3. Bronze - LOONA's Yves - 9.524s


[60-Meter Sprint - Men]

1. Gold - Great Guys' Hwalchan - 7.39s
2. Silver - NOIR's Yunsung - 7.43s
3. Bronze - Golden Child's Jangjun - 7.45s


[Wrestling - Men]
1. Gold - ASTRO
2. Silver - AB6IX


[Archery Preliminaries - Women]
Finals - Cosmic Girls vs Lovelyz


[Archery Preliminaries - Men]
Finals - Stray Kids vs NCT 127


[400-Meter Relay Preliminaries - Women]
Finals - Dream CatcherIZ*ONECosmic GirlsMomoland


[400-Meter Relay Preliminaries - Men]
Finals - Golden ChildStray KidsThe BoyzASTRO


[Individual eSports - PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile]
1. Gold - VAV's Lou
2. Silver - SF9's Dawon


[Doing Nothing Competition]

===
Congratulations to all the winners!

