Watch idols compete + Results of '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 1)!

The results of day 1 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!
The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 1 were - 60-Meter Sprint, Wrestling, Archery Preliminaries, 400-Meter Relay Preliminaries, and individual eSports.
Check out the results and footage below!
[60-Meter Sprint - Women]
1. Gold - Holics' Yeonjung - 8.97s
2. Silver - Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum - 9.44s
3. Bronze - LOONA's Yves - 9.524s
[60-Meter Sprint - Men]
1. Gold - Great Guys' Hwalchan - 7.39s
2. Silver - NOIR's Yunsung - 7.43s
3. Bronze - Golden Child's Jangjun - 7.45s
[Wrestling - Men]
1. Gold - ASTRO
2. Silver - AB6IX
[Archery Preliminaries - Women]
Finals - Cosmic Girls vs Lovelyz
[Archery Preliminaries - Men]
Finals - Stray Kids vs NCT 127
[400-Meter Relay Preliminaries - Women]
Finals - Dream Catcher, IZ*ONE, Cosmic Girls, Momoland
[400-Meter Relay Preliminaries - Men]
Finals - Golden Child, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ASTRO
[Individual eSports - PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile]
1. Gold - VAV's Lou
2. Silver - SF9's Dawon
[Doing Nothing Competition]
Congratulations to all the winners!
