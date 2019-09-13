Watch idols compete + Results of '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special' (Day 1)!

The results of day 1 of MBC's '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' are out!



The Chuseok special was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year. The featured events for day 1 were - 60-Meter Sprint, Wrestling, Archery Preliminaries, 400-Meter Relay Preliminaries, and individual eSports.



Check out the results and footage below!



[60-Meter Sprint - Women]

1. Gold - Holics' Yeonjung - 8.97s

2. Silver - Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum - 9.44s

3. Bronze - LOONA's Yves - 9.524s







[60-Meter Sprint - Men]

1. Gold - Great Guys' Hwalchan - 7.39s

2. Silver - NOIR's Yunsung - 7.43s

3. Bronze - Golden Child's Jangjun - 7.45s







[Wrestling - Men]

1. Gold - ASTRO

2. Silver - AB6IX







[Archery Preliminaries - Women]

Finals - Cosmic Girls vs Lovelyz







[Archery Preliminaries - Men]

Finals - Stray Kids vs NCT 127







[400-Meter Relay Preliminaries - Women]

Finals - Dream Catcher, IZ*ONE, Cosmic Girls, Momoland







[400-Meter Relay Preliminaries - Men]

Finals - Golden Child, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ASTRO





[Individual eSports - PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile]

1. Gold - VAV's Lou

2. Silver - SF9's Dawon





[Doing Nothing Competition]

Congratulations to all the winners!

