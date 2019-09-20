'Vagabond' receives praise for the high production quality as well as Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's acting

SBS drama 'Vagabond' just premiered its first episode on September 20 and netizens are giving positive reviews!

This action-drama stars Suzy and Lee Seung Gi is centered around a stuntman involved in a tragic plane crash who uncovers a national scandal. Netizens have been giving positive feedback on the production and the acting saying:

"When Lee Seung Gi cried I cried too."

"Wow, that hour flew by so fast I didn't even know it ended."

"This drama is really good!"

"Suzy is good at acting. Lee Seung Gi is good at acting. Action daebak."





Did you watch the first episode? What did you think?