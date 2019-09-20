Police state that they cannot prove that Yang Hyun Suk mediated prostitution

Investigations for mediated prostitution into former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk appear to be coming to a close after the special detective division from Seoul Metropolitan police have stated that they will not be recommending an indictment to the prosecution.



The police investigated three different incidents of purported prostitution in July, September, and October 2014. They stated that although they found some questionable money transfers after seizing YG documents, that this evidence was not enough to indicate that prostitution was being bought.

Although the police have found evidence of meetings happening between Yang Hyun Suk and the suggested investors, they have stated that due to the "statute of limitations, we will not be recommending charges." It is not up to the prosecution to review the case and decide whether further investigation is needed.





Many netizens are expressing anger over this decision, stating:



"There was money and there was sex but no prostitution? LOL"

"I'm not even surprised. We knew that they'd make a big show of investigating but would end up doing a shoddy job and let it fade away."

"The police department is doomed."