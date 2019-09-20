5

Gong Hyo Jin jokingly states that she doesn't act in historical dramas for this surprising reason

Actress Gong Hyo Jin revealed the surprising reason why she doesn't act in historical dramas.

She appeared on the September 20th broadcast of 'Entertainment Weekly' alongside co-stars Kang Haneul and Kim Jisuk to promote their new drama 'When The Camellia Blooms'.

She stated: "I want to show fans through this drama that I can be a 'beast'. I usually have played characters that were very confident and self-assured. However my character Dongbaek goes through a lot of hardships. I want to show the viewers her character development."

She then elicited a lot of laughter by saying she could never do historical dramas, stating "there's a reason why I avoid them. Because I don't want to let on that I'm a bad actor!" 

Canucks4Life
1 hour ago

Oh she is to hard on herself, she has vastly improved since her career started.

homoschmexical
14 minutes ago

well you're on of my favorite k-actors Ms. Gong, and your characters always seem real and relatable

