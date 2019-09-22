TWICE's Dahyun and Momo to appear on upcoming episode of 'Hello Counselor'

4

Dahyun and Momo will be appearing as guests on the KBS variety program 'Hello Counselor.' 

On September 22 KST, the two TWICE members were seen arriving to the KBS building in Seoul's Yeouido district alongside singer Baek Ji Young and comedian Hwang Je Sung.

The appearance is a part of TWICE's extensive promotion schedule for their latest comeback, their eighth mini album 'Feel Special.' The album is set for release on September 23

Meanwhile, an air date for their 'Hello Counselor' episode has yet to be confirmed officially.

Stay tuned for more news regarding TWICE's comeback schedule!

wow! Dahyun sure looks different!!!?? LOL.

