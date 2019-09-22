3

Cho PD to make a comeback with new album later this year

Cho PD plans to release a new album before the end of the year.

According to a representative for the rapper, Cho PD is currently in Los Angeles working on a new release. In the images released alongside the announcement, he is seen in a recording studio.

Among the team working on the album with him is hitmaking producer Fingazz, who has previously produced songs for popular American hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and Timbaland. Cho PD is also planning a collaboration project for the album with choreographer Jay Black.

Meanwhile, this will be Cho PD's first release since his November 2016 collaboration project PDIS with Yoon Il Sang.

