Cho PD to make a comeback with new album later this year

Cho PD plans to release a new album before the end of the year.
According to a representative for the rapper, Cho PD is currently in Los Angeles working on a new release. In the images released alongside the announcement, he is seen in a recording studio.
Among the team working on the album with him is hitmaking producer Fingazz, who has previously produced songs for popular American hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and Timbaland. Cho PD is also planning a collaboration project for the album with choreographer Jay Black.
Meanwhile, this will be Cho PD's first release since his November 2016 collaboration project PDIS with Yoon Il Sang.
