Super Junior's Leeteuk, Ryeowook, & Kyuhyun go bold with flashy colors in individual 'Super Clap' teaser images

Super Junior have finally wrapped up their individual teaser series for their 9th full album 'Time Slip' with today's members - Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun!





For their first ever comeback since each member successfully completed their mandatory military service duties, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun have decided to go bold with flashy hair colors like electric blue, beige, pale pink, and purplish blue. Super Junior will be making a comeback with a totally upbeat, Newtro title track called "Super Clap" in their 9th full album.



Meanwhile, Super Junior's ongoing web reality series 'SJ Returns' season 3 is currently airing every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 PM KST via 'V Live'. Stay tuned for the boys' full comeback this October 14 at 6 PM KST!



