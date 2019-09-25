4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Super Junior's Leeteuk, Ryeowook, & Kyuhyun go bold with flashy colors in individual 'Super Clap' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Super Junior have finally wrapped up their individual teaser series for their 9th full album 'Time Slip' with today's members - Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun!

For their first ever comeback since each member successfully completed their mandatory military service duties, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun have decided to go bold with flashy hair colors like electric blue, beige, pale pink, and purplish blue. Super Junior will be making a comeback with a totally upbeat, Newtro title track called "Super Clap" in their 9th full album.

Meanwhile, Super Junior's ongoing web reality series 'SJ Returns' season 3 is currently airing every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 PM KST via 'V Live'. Stay tuned for the boys' full comeback this October 14 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Super Junior
  2. Leeteuk
  3. Ryeowook
  4. Kyuhyun
3 543 Share 100% Upvoted

0

turtle125180 pts 12 seconds ago 0
12 seconds ago

Kyuhyun - the charming boy next door who quietly paints in his garden every Saturday

Ryeowook - the bubbly, handsome, cute guy in your neighborhood you always see skating by your house

Leeteuk - That one hot and secretly eccentric uncle who lives with his fabulous dog ShimKoong a few streets down your house


One can dream 😣💙😭💙 i just LOVE all the teasers 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
P.s. Kyu with Pink AND Blue hair??

Wookie with Orange too????

Share

0

joanner222,161 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

All their teaser images are perfect!! 💙

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS open up official TikTok channel!
14 hours ago   10   26,922
BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
3 hours ago   13   26,284

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND