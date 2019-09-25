5

Blockbuster war film 'Battle of Jangsari' starring Megan Fox, SHINee's Minho, & more to premiere in North America

Korean blockbuster war film 'Battle of Jangsari', starring Kim Myung Min, Kim In Kwon, Kwak Si Yang, SHINee's MinhoMegan Fox, and more, will be premiering in North American theaters soon!

The film will be distributed in North America by WellGo USA and is set to premiere this October 4, approximately a week after its Korean premiere on September 25. 'Battle of Jangsari' is based off of a true story of a group of student soldiers who fought in a forgotten battle during the Korean War, just days before the decisive battle of Incheon.

Will you be seeing 'Battle of Jangsari' in a theater near you?

