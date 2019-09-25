6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Shownu once again proves he's the perfect boyfriend in 'Beauty+' cover pictorial

MONSTA X's Shownu is the definition of "worldwide boyfriend-material" in his latest cover pictorial for 'Beauty+' magazine!

Shot exactly with the concept of a warm, comforting boyfriend in nude-toned knits, casual denims, and more, Shownu made sure that the ladies would want to save every single one of his photoshoot cuts in their phones. 

Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently performed on stages such as the 'iHeartRadio Music Festival', the 'Life Is Beautiful Festival', as well as 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. 

4 1,230 Share

But how could you not love him, he is literally the sweetest person to grace the world with his presence🙊💕 sure he looks good, his body is A+++ but the personality inside is just something extraordinary😌


