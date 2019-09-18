Netizens express concerns for T-ARA's Jiyeon's health after seeing these social media pictures

T-ARA's Jiyeon posted an Instagram update that left some netizens concerned for her health.
The artist and entertainer was seen smiling brightly in a shop while making the V sign. Although many netizens commented on her beauty, some are worried about her health after seeing how skinny is she is, stating:
"What's wrong with her arms?"
"She looks too skinny..."
"She's probably having a hard time. She lost even more weight than before."
Jiyeon is currently appearing on KBS drama 'I Want to Hear Your Song'.
