Netizens express concerns for T-ARA's Jiyeon's health after seeing these social media pictures

T-ARA's Jiyeon posted an Instagram update that left some netizens concerned for her health.









The artist and entertainer was seen smiling brightly in a shop while making the V sign. Although many netizens commented on her beauty, some are worried about her health after seeing how skinny is she is, stating:







"What's wrong with her arms?"

"She looks too skinny..."

"She's probably having a hard time. She lost even more weight than before."

Jiyeon is currently appearing on KBS drama 'I Want to Hear Your Song'.