Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens express concerns for T-ARA's Jiyeon's health after seeing these social media pictures

T-ARA's Jiyeon posted an Instagram update that left some netizens concerned for her health.

The artist and entertainer was seen smiling brightly in a shop while making the V sign. Although many netizens commented on her beauty, some are worried about her health after seeing how skinny is she is, stating:


"What's wrong with her arms?"

"She looks too skinny..."

"She's probably having a hard time. She lost even more weight than before."

Jiyeon is currently appearing on KBS drama 'I Want to Hear Your Song'

Ohboy696,102 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

2&3 photo clearly show she photoshopped her arms

OpalSprings6794 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

I'm concerned. I know what will help- shaming the person. Yep that will definitely help the person.


A woman, whether a celebrity or not, whether 'fat' or 'thin'- truly never can win 😞🤦‍♀️

Why don't we work on creating space for womxn to be able to live in all shapes & sizes rather than hating on people? 😊

