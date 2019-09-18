Idols whose voices are completely different from their visuals

Often times, fans use idols’ appearances to make predictions on how their voices sound like — but looks can be deceiving. Check out this list of idols who have voices that are completely different from the vibe their visuals give off.

Stray Kids’ Felix

Stray Kids’ Felix is one of the most famous cases of a voice not matching visuals. Despite his youthful appearance, he has a deep voice that gives his raps a charismatic vibe.





BTS’ V

BTS’ V has a charismatic, prince-like appearance that makes K-Pop fans think that he has a mid-range voice. However, he boasts extremely deep and unique tones!

Amber



Amber has amazing power in her raps, but when she sings, it’s a completely different story. In contrast to her girl crush visuals, her voice is actually quite soft.

PENTAGON’s Jinho

K-Pop fans are always surprised when they heard Jinho’s voice for the first time. Despite being the smallest member of PENTAGON, Jinho has a powerful voice.

PENTAGON’s Yanan

On the other hand, PENTAGON’s Yanan boasts a towering figure. Despite his impressive 186 cm height, his voice is light and on the higher-pitched side.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jisoo has a pure and innocent appearance, in addition to a goofy and adorable personality. Because of this, many expect her to have a high voice while in reality, she has a deep and husky voice.

NU’EST’s Baekho

NU’EST’s Baekho’s charisma and strong facial features make fans assume that he has a deep voice. However, he has a high and bright voice as the main vocal of the group.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

At first glance, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi is the definition of adorable. Many fans were surprised to her project such a deep voice from her small figure, however.

VIXX’s Leo

VIXX’s Leo has razor-sharp facial features that give him an edgy appearance. Rather than having a deep voice, however, he has rather high-pitched tones!