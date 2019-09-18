Fans reunite with Fin.K.L for the first time in many years

Fin.K.L prepared a special event for their fans on JTBC's 'Camping Club'.

Fans are highly excited to see the legendary girl group as the preview for this week's episode shows the members diligently and excitedly preparing a concert and other events for their longtime fans.

It seems that fans got to play games and see the group perform live as well. This is the first time Fin.K.L is performing as a whole in 14 years.

The episode will broadcast on September 22nd so make sure to keep an eye out.