NCT Dream listed on Billboard's '21 Under 21 2019: Music’s Next Generation' list for the 2nd year in a row

Back on September 12, Billboard revealed its list of '21 Under 21 2019: Music’s Next Generation', highlighting musicians still under the age of 21 expected to lead the music scene in the next generation!

Joining stars like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Juice WRLD, and more was K-Pop's representative teen idol group, NCT Dream! The NCT unit was listed as #13 on the list, and on top of that, the group has earned a spot on the list for the second year in a row.

According to Billboard, NCT Dream have recorded a total of 75.5 million streams since their debut, proving their global popularity. Congratulations, NCT Dream!