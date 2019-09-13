TWICE's Mina, Jihyo, & Sana twinkle in more 'Feel Special' teaser images

TWICE have released a very special set of individual teaser images of this week's members, Mina, Jihyo, and Sana!

Surrounded by twinkling diamonds and decorations all around, the TWICE members must definitely 'Feel Special', because they sure look very special! Meanwhile, for their latest comeback with their 8th mini album 'Feel Special', TWICE will be taking on a more mature, quieter transformation, hoping to provide fans with words of healing through their songs.

Look out for TWICE's full comeback, set for this September 23 at 6 PM KST!