Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, & 'Love's Crash Landing' crew to resume filming in Mongolia after the holidays

According to reports on September 14, the cast and crew of tvN's 'Love's Crash Landing' will be flying to Mongolia to resume filming, after the Chuseok holidays.

Previously, cast members such as Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, and more took part in their first overseas filming for the drama series in Switzerland. The crew plan on kicking off their second overseas filming schedule beginning next week, hinting at an intriguing change of sceneries in the upcoming production.

Meanwhile, 'Love's Crash Landing' tells the story of a chaebol woman who finds herself stranded in North Korea, after a paragliding accident. There, a North Korean soldier attempts to hide her from the authorities.

Are you looking forward to Hyun Bin x Son Ye Jin's 'Love's Crash Landing'?

