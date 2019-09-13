Ma Dong Suk causes laughter by making a coke bottle look tiny in his hands

Actor Ma Dong Suk's recent Instagram post has become a hot topic on online communities, causing laughter!

In the post, Ma Dong Suk is holding a regular-sized bottle of Coca-Cola in his hand, seemingly smiling in the middle of a conversation. He wrote, "It's gonna be popping like a refreshing soda pop! 'Bad Guys' finally premieres! Please love it a lot ^_^."

What has netizens LOL-ing is how tiny the coke bottle appears, especially compared to Ma Dong Suk's massive arms! Some commented, "Wait, is that a miniature coke bottle??", "Don't break that tiny bottle, kay..??", "Is that really an arm... is he sure that's not a leg...", "He's holding 'Haribo' coca-cola gummy kekekeke", "Does he mean he's gonna pop everybody with those huge arms...", "Wow look how teeny tiny that bottle is kekekeke", and more.

Meanwhile, Ma Dong Suk's latest film 'Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' premiered in theaters back on September 11, currently topping Korean box office scores for the Chuseok holidays.