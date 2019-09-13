Girl group vocal competition 'V-1' reveals preliminary rankings of idol contestants based on online voting

On the first episode of tvN's Chuseok special vocal competition program 'V-1' aired on September 13, the 12 girl group competitors gathered in one room for the first time ahead of the main match-ups.

Before naming the opponents that each competitor wanted to face in round 1 of the match-ups, the MCs revealed the 12 contestants' preliminary rankings, based on votes online.

First, the honor of 1st place went to Cosmic Girls member Yeonjung, also well-known as the main vocalist of IOI. 2nd place went to Dream Catcher's Siyeon, while 3rd place went to Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung.

Next, the 12 girl group competitors kicked off a 1 vs. 1 match-up for the first round of the program. April's Jinsol went up against Venus's Jung Da Kyung, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung faced off against her fellow group member Ji Soo Yeon, and Cherry Bullet's Bora went head to head with SONAMOO's High.D.

Make sure to watch the first episode of tvN's 'V-1' to find out which contestants moved up to the next round, and stick around for 'V-1' airing from September 13-15 at 5:40 PM KST!

