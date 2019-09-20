Former singer and now a fitness model swindles more than $50,000

Former singer and now a fitness model Kim scammed over $50,000 and got sentenced for 10 months without court custody on September 20.

According to the case brief, Kim deceivingly promised to open a gym under the victim's name if the victim first invests 60,000,000 Won (about USD $50,240). Kim persuaded the victim by saying "I'll let you use my name for the gym, but the center would be legal under your name. I'm renowned for my modeling career and my success in sculpting celebrity's physique. My name alone would add credibility to your business."





Kim defended himself by saying "I just borrowed money from him. I was going to pay him back.", however, the court didn't accept his defense. Kim has formerly sued for a similar count back in 2014, but back then he wasn't sentenced.





Currently, Kim introduces himself as a "Personal trainer for a singer, actor, and a comedian" on his SNS account. He is also an author of a celebrity diet book. Netizens are speculating scammer's identity.

