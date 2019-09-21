Eun Ji Won & Lee Soo Geun's 'Three Meals a Day in Iceland' hits 4.6% viewer ratings and it only aired for 6 minutes

Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' has greatly entertained viewers in just 6 minutes with its special spinoff series, 'New Journey To The West Supplementary Story: Three Meals a Day - Three Meals in Iceland'.



The series is set to air for 5 minutes every week but the premiere aired on September 20 had a running time of 6 minutes. However, a lot of viewers loved this short but entertaining variety show. Its viewer rating hit an average of 4.6% and was the number one among the same time programs across both broadcast and cable according to Nielsen Korea.

Full-length episodes are uploaded onto Na Young Suk PD's YouTube, which you can follow below. Are you also captivated by the new series?