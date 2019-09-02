Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Police decide to reopen investigation of B.I's 2016 drug allegations

Police have decided to reopen the investigation behind B.I's drug allegations.

The Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Department held a press conference on September 2, where they revealed that the police have decided to take charge of the re-investigation.

The drug investigation unit plans to also look into allegations that former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk threatened an acquaintance of the former iKON leader ('A') to keep the truth of B.I's situation from getting out to the public.

The update follows an investigation that was held by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, which 'A' had reported the incident to. The commission referred the case to the police, who then allocated it to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.

The Gyeonggi Southern District Office also showed its willingness to investigate the case by setting up a task force immediately after 'A' reported the case, and the police agreed to conducting their own investigation after much discussion.

"We have discussed it with the prosecution and are trying to persuade 'A' to be questioned by the police," an official for the policy stated. "We will thoroughly investigate these allegations so that no questions remain."

