Dream Catcher reveal 'Raid of Dream' mini album highlight medley

Dream Catcher have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming mini album 'Raid of Dream'.



From their title track "Deja Vu" to "The Curse of the Spider", "Silent Night", and "Polaris", Dream Catcher cover everything from rock to ballad. The girl group are also taking on dramatic royal and trench coat concepts for the special mini album.



Dream Catcher's 'Raid of Dream' drops on September 18 KST. Which song do you like the sound of best so far?



