DJ DOC's Kim Chang Ryul denies applying to compete on 'Mr. Trot'

DJ DOC's Kim Chang Ryul has denied applying to compete on 'Mr. Trot'.



On September 11, reports claimed Kim Chang Ryul had applied to compete on the upcoming TV Chosun audition show 'Mr. Trot'. The network claimed, "After speaking with the producers about Kim Chang Ryul's application, they said he did apply, but they're not sure he'll appear."



However, the DJ DOC vocalist's label is denying the reports, stating, "We checked with Kim Chang Ryul himself after it made headlines, and he asked us if we applied for him. In the past, he did meet the 'Mr. Trot' producers and jokingly said he'ed apply, but he never officially sent in an application."



'Mr. Trot' is the follow-up to the hit reality competition series 'Ms. Trot'. Producers have entered the third stage of auditions on September 11, and it'll continue until the 30th. Stay tuned for updates on the show.